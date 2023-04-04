Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City Public Schools to teach virtually during NFL Draft

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Schools is planning to switch things up during the week of the NFL Draft, which is a little over three weeks away.

As the city gets ready for the Draft, road closures -- especially around Union Station -- will start to become more likely.

KCPS said that, to make sure students have no trouble getting to school during the Draft, all their schools will turn to virtual learning on April 27 (Thursday) and April 28 (Friday).

KCPS put out a statement that read, in part: “With anticipated increased traffic and possible closures, it is important to prevent students from being late or absent due to road closures or lack of transportation available. KCPS is committed to making sure that all of our students receive uninterrupted education.”

Parents had mixed reactions to the news. Some parents, who did not want to be on camera, said they were caught off guard by the plan. They said it is a bit of an inconvenience. Meanwhile, other parents said they don’t mind it as long as their kids are still learning.

“I feel like that’s more helpful to us,” one parent said. “We don’t have to get stuck in traffic, as well. So, yeah. That’s a great idea. They’re still learning, so really can’t complain. It would be different if they weren’t.”

Middle school and high school students will attend class virtually starting at 9 a.m. Elementary school students will be given pre-assigned packets to take home, complete, and return the following Monday.

KCPS said teachers will be available both days to help students and families.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The price Missourians pay for marijuana could soon be getting higher...
Missouri marijuana users may get double dose of local sales tax
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors
FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
A massage business inside of Oak Park Mall is under investigation after a woman says she found...
Bliss Massage in Oak Park Mall under investigation
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa

Latest News

Kansas City Public Schools is planning to switch things up during the week of the NFL Draft,...
Kansas City Public Schools to teach virtually during NFL Draft
Stowers Institute researchers are working to extract DNA information, which would normally take...
How researchers are using AI, fruit flies to make major biological breakthroughs
Generic.
KCPD engaged in standoff along Byrams Ford Road
Operation BBQ Relief volunteers are serving hot meals to first responders and community members...
Operation BBQ Relief provides hot meals to Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee communities