‘I’m bringing the energy’: Kelce Jam to attract thousands for NFL Draft weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two-time Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce wants to celebrate bringing the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City one more time with his first personal music festival called the Kelce Jam.

Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne will take the stage with the recent SNL host on April 28 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, to unofficially kick off the NFL Draft being held in Kansas City. Tickets are available for 15,000 fans.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Rick Ross and MGK. Every time I see them in a live performance it’s always electric and the place is always absolutely rocking,” Kelce said. “I just can’t wait to see them on stage. Hopefully [I will] be on stage with them a little bit and just make this a special event for Kansas City.”

Kelce said the festival is a chance to celebrate with Chiefs Kingdom before gearing up for another shot at a Super Bowl.

“I’m bringing the energy all weekend. I just can’t wait to get back to KC,” Kelce said. “I’ve kind of been on a roller coaster jumping around from city to city and I haven’t been able to be in Kansas City to enjoy this past season as much, at least ever since the parade.”

His brother Jason Kelce and Momma Kelce, aka Donna Kelce, might make an appearance at the Kelce Jam.

“Everybody is invited,” Kelce said. “I don’t know if we will get my mom and my dad out to Kelce Jam but I’m sure they’ll stop by for a quick minute to enjoy the excitement.”

The all-ages Kelce Jam music festival starts at 6 p.m. on April 28. Fans can register online now ahead of Friday’s presale starting at 10 a.m.. General Admission Tickets start at $49.99. TickPick VIP passes start at $224.99

“I’m excited to bring an event like this to KC knowing that we just won the Super Bowl. I’ve been talking a lot about fighting for your right to party and we fought for our right and now it’s time to go ahead and enjoy this,” Kelce said.

Just months after the city celebrated another Chiefs Super Bowl victory, the national spotlight will be on Kansas City as the city hosts the NFL Draft.

“Crazy. It’s a wild scenario. I don’t know who’s writing this script, but I’m enjoying it. I’m going to keep enjoying it,” Kelce said. “This draft weekend is going to get us excited about 2023, and the new teammates that we’re going to get and then on top of that, we’re throwing this party for one last hurrah for that 2022 season.”

TickPick VIP Lounge passes will feature complimentary bites from Q39 BBQ. Fans can also enjoy the world-famous Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que including a special “Kelce Combo” that will blend the best of Cleveland and Kansas City barbeque.

