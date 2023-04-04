House fire in Olathe displaces 2, leaves significant damage

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A house fire in Olathe near 119th Street and K-7 Highway displaced two adults from their home Tuesday morning.

The Olathe Fire Department said a call regarding the fire came in just after 4 a.m. Tuesday and it took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire.

The JOCO MedAct checked the two adults for minor smoke inhalation, and OFD said the Red Cross was assisting the two residents who have been displaced.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. OFD called damage to the home significant.

