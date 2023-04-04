Aging & Style
Hermann police officer severely injured in shooting moves to Colorado hospital

Hermann police announced that Adam Sullentrup, an officer that was injured in a shooting on...
Hermann police announced that Adam Sullentrup, an officer that was injured in a shooting on March 12, has been listed in stable condition(Hermann Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was badly injured in a shooting that killed a colleague will continue his rehabilitation at a specialty hospital in Colorado.

Hermann Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was shot in the head on March 12 while confronting a gunman at a convenience store in the eastern Missouri town of 2,100 residents.

Another Hermann officer, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, died in the shooting.

Sullentrup has been hospitalized at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis County. Several well-wishers offered support Tuesday morning as Sullentrup was driven to an airport for the flight. He’ll be treated at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

Officers went to the convenience store to arrest Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County on multiple outstanding warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the officers were shot in an altercation inside the store.

Simpson was captured the next day inside a nearby house, after a police tactical team fired tear gas into the home.

ALSO READ: Friends, family join together for funeral of fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith

