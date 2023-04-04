FORECAST: Severe weather on the table through early overnight hours

It felt more like summer out there today! Most of us jumped into the 80s this afternoon due to gulf moisture being back in the atmosphere. The heat and the humidity will set the stage for some thunderstorm development later in the evening. Early, there is a chance on the Missouri side that an isolated severe storm could get going. However, the better shot for storms closer to the metro will be late this evening into the early overnight. A Tornado Watch is in place until at least 10 p.m. for northern Missouri, excluding the KC metro. As a cold front swings through, storms will begin to spark. Latest model guidance indicates that a line of storms will pop to the west of the metro before quickly pushing east. The time frame I am watching is likely after 10 p.m. through 2 a.m., before the front sweeps out of our area. With the line of storms that will likely form, damaging straight-line winds will be the biggest threat. We cannot completely rule out a brief spin-up tornado along the line. Heavy rain, some hail and frequent lightning will also accompany any storms. It could be a noisy night. Once the cold front barges through, we’ll dip to the 30s overnight. Highs will hang out in the 50s for the next few days. The 60s and 70s will quickly fill back in by the weekend. We’re watching for a few showers on Easter Sunday but, as of now, it does not look like a washout by any means.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.