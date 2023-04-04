Aging & Style
For first time, construction on KC Current stadium goes vertical

Construction for the new KC Current stadium went vertical on Tuesday for the first time.
Construction for the new KC Current stadium went vertical on Tuesday for the first time.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While a new Royals stadium has been a primary topic of discussion in Kansas City, construction of a new soccer stadium is well underway.

The work around the new KC Current stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park went vertical Tuesday for the first time.

The stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2024, will seat 11,500 fans.

The $117 million project is believed to be the first professional soccer stadium built for women in the world.

The stadium marks the latest in a slew of development projects along KC’s Berkley Riverfront.

For more KC Current stories, click here.

ALSO READ: KC Current set new home attendance record

