Easter Bowl Enduro 150 coming up Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway with $1,500 going to winner

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 4, 2023) - Expect a wild and entertaining time on Saturday night when Enduro racing returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for the Easter Bowl 150 Enduro.

The winner will earn $1,500 in the unique format with action only slowed if the track is blocked, requiring a red flag. Drivers can check out the Enduro rules on the Lucas Oil Speedway website. The race will begin from a standing start with drivers lined up on the front straightaway three-wide.

Predictably wild in the inaugural Easter Bowl 150 a year ago, the race for cars that are basically street-legal with some racing modifications for safety, was a free-for-all with bumping, banging and spins - but only one brief stoppage for a red flag. It took one hour, five minutes to complete and proved that the fastest was not necessarily the first to finish.

Clay Goodman of Carthage came home the winner. Troy Mitchell, of Henley, Mo., was a distant second and Jeremy Wilson of Humboldt, Kansas, wound up third after starting 33rd.

Enduro entry is $150 and entry forms can be found on the Drivers’ Dashboard section of LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Payout for the Enduro race will be: 2nd $800; 3rd 500; 4th $300, 5th $200, 6th $175; 7th $150; 8th $125; 9th and 10th $100.

O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will race for $1,500 to win that evening and POWRi Midwest Mods go after a $600 first prize as a special guest class. Stock Cars will have a $50 entry free and Midwest Mods $25.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Easter Bowl Enduro 150 ticket information:

Advance discount tickets online only (16 and up) - $12

Adults (16 and up) - $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $12

Youth (ages 6-15) - $5

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family pass (two adults and up to three youth) - $35

Pit pass - $35

Off Road practice Saturday afternoon: Also on Saturday afternoon, due to a high interest in the inaugural MidAmerica Outdoors Side-by-Side Series event set for April 28-29 a practice day on the Off Road track will be held from noon-4 p.m. Pit gates will open at 10 a.m. with pit passes $25. That pass also will be good for admission into the Easter Bowl Enduro 150 program on the dirt track.

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

