Cleveland Guardians opening day festivities feature Travis Kelce, John Adams tribute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening day in Cleveland is Friday, April 7 and the Cleveland Guardians has a day full of recognition for those who left an impact locally.

Officials say the Guardians Block Party will be held in Gateway Plaza from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m..

The Block Party will be open to the public and will feature DJ Kyro, a face painter, airbrush and glitter tattoos, ‘STAND FOR THE LAND’ marquee lights and a Pepsi activation.

The full slate for the 30th home opener includes a ceremonial first pitch from Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce and a moment of silence for fan John Adams and hall of famer Gaylord Perry, according to a release from the Guardians.

In memory of Adams, the Guardians will also wear a ‘JA’ patch that features his bass drum mallets during the game, the release says.

Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away

Both the National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed by Cleveland native Norelle Simpson, officials say.

Simpson recently performed at the Super Bowl as a back up singer for Rihanna, the release says.

Members of all six military branches – Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force – will be on hand to create a joint color presentation, and a flyover will be performed by the 112th fighter squadron of the Ohio Air National Guard with a 4-ship of F-16s, according to the release.

Before the game begins, the Guardians will unveil the 2022 AL Central Division pennant and the East Palestine, Ohio Little League will have boys and girls form the ‘Player Tunnel’ to welcome players on to the field, officials say.

Standing room only tickets are still available for purchase.

