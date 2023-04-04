Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Cleveland Guardians opening day festivities feature Travis Kelce, John Adams tribute

Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians(Rachel Vadaj)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening day in Cleveland is Friday, April 7 and the Cleveland Guardians has a day full of recognition for those who left an impact locally.

Officials say the Guardians Block Party will be held in Gateway Plaza from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m..

The Block Party will be open to the public and will feature DJ Kyro, a face painter, airbrush and glitter tattoos, ‘STAND FOR THE LAND’ marquee lights and a Pepsi activation.

The full slate for the 30th home opener includes a ceremonial first pitch from Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce and a moment of silence for fan John Adams and hall of famer Gaylord Perry, according to a release from the Guardians.

In memory of Adams, the Guardians will also wear a ‘JA’ patch that features his bass drum mallets during the game, the release says.

Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away
Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away

Both the National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed by Cleveland native Norelle Simpson, officials say.

Simpson recently performed at the Super Bowl as a back up singer for Rihanna, the release says.

Members of all six military branches – Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force – will be on hand to create a joint color presentation, and a flyover will be performed by the 112th fighter squadron of the Ohio Air National Guard with a 4-ship of F-16s, according to the release.

Before the game begins, the Guardians will unveil the 2022 AL Central Division pennant and the East Palestine, Ohio Little League will have boys and girls form the ‘Player Tunnel’ to welcome players on to the field, officials say.

Standing room only tickets are still available for purchase.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors

Latest News

Construction for the new KC Current stadium went vertical on Tuesday for the first time.
For first time, construction on KC Current stadium goes vertical
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Singer, Lopez lead Royals past Blue Jays 9-5 for 1st win
Construction of the NFL Draft stage began outside Union Station on Sunday.
NFL Draft stage construction begins outside Union Station
FILE - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after...
K-State’s Tang named Naismith Coach of the Year