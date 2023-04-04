Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football and music fans looking for their right to party have had their prayers answered.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has announced he will host his first-ever music festival — Kelce Jam.

Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, Rick Ross and Tech N9ne will headline the event set for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28. It will take place at Azura Amphitheater near Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne will headline Kelce Jam on Friday,...
Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne will headline Kelce Jam on Friday, April 28.(Kelce Jam)
ALSO READ: Fans can now register for free access to the NFL Draft in Kansas City. Here’s how.

Tickets start at $49.99 and fans can register online now ahead of Friday’s ticket pre-sale. The pre-sale on April 7 will kick off at 10 a.m.

Kelce’s music festival will be held while the NFL Draft is in Kansas City and will include prominent barbecue restaurants like Joe’s Kansas City and Q39.

ALSO READ: Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors
KCPD investigating after body found in Missouri River

Latest News

Police lights graphic
KCPD responds to homicide, officers exchange gunfire with suspect Tuesday morning
A house fire in Olathe Tuesday morning displaced two adults and left significant damage to a...
House fire in Olathe displaces 2, leaves significant damage
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash with farm vehicle
Shooting kills man in 6400 block of Manchester