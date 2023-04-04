Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football and music fans looking for their right to party have had their prayers answered.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has announced he will host his first-ever music festival — Kelce Jam.

Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, Rick Ross and Tech N9ne will headline the event set for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28. It will take place at Azura Amphitheater near Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne will headline Kelce Jam on Friday, April 28. (Kelce Jam)

Tickets start at $49.99 and fans can register online now ahead of Friday’s ticket pre-sale. The pre-sale on April 7 will kick off at 10 a.m.

Kelce’s music festival will be held while the NFL Draft is in Kansas City and will include prominent barbecue restaurants like Joe’s Kansas City and Q39.

The Super Bowl victory lap is not over yet... KC just wait to see what I have in store for you all with my inaugural Kelce Jam - Draft Weekend’s biggest event ever featuring my homies Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne, some of KC’s best eats, awesome brand activations, and unmatched championship energy. Get ready to fight for your right to party!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.