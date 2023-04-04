UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, suspect still at large

UPDATE: The missing 1-year-old boy was found at 12:01 p.m. and was located safe. The suspect remains at large.

SAINT CLAIR, Mo. (KCTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old Missouri boy. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 1-year-old Harvey Cain was taken at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday morning in Saint Clair, Missouri.

The 1-year-old boy was last seen wearing fire truck pajamas and has an identifying scratch over his left eye, according to a flyer released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cain was inside of a parked silver 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with license plate GJ5N2D. According to MSHP, the vehicle does not have a front license plate. MSHP reports indicated that a 30-year-old unknown white male wearing a baseball cap, dark, hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants stole the car with Cain inside.

