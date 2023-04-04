2 injured in shooting at IHOP in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting at an IHOP restaurant in Raytown, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, this happened at 2:42 p.m. at 10000 E. 350 Highway. Police went there after receiving a call about shots being fired.

While they were on the way, they were told that two people had been injured. One is an adult male and the other is a juvenile male, meaning he’s under the age of 18.

They left IHOP and went to the Walgreens at 9300 E. Gregory Blvd. That is a five-minute drive away from the IHOP.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one has been taken into custody yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

