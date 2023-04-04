Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A teenager was killed after getting stuck in a sand hole in Minnesota last week.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. on March 28 to report that a 14-year-old was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Deputies responded and immediately started life-saving measures on the teen. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors
KCPD investigating after body found in Missouri River

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden to meet with experts on AI ‘risks and opportunities’
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash with farm vehicle