Workers union alleges Royals put Kauffman Stadium workers in unsafe conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A union representing hundreds of workers at Kauffman Stadium has accused the Kansas City Royals of putting event staff in unsafe work conditions.

In a release, Christian Rak, the Missouri director of SEIU Local 1, stated the club is not allowing union workers to bring their own insulated cups with clean water from home to work.

“Now they’re issued small plastic Royals-branded squeeze bottles, which leaves them with warm water that runs out halfway through the game, Rak said. “And these are workers who are either stuck in a hot box or constantly moving for hours on end to serve the fans – they need to stay hydrated to stay safe. But the Royals are no longer allowing them to do that, and we don’t understand why.”

A tollbooth worker claimed the source of the water is a general hose, and one of the workers brings a personal 5-gallon cooler with ice water to share with their coworkers. But hides it.

Some of the allegations from the SEIU Local 1 workers include:

“I have seen many fans dip their cups into the water jugs that we’re supposed to use. Can you imagine how unsanitary that is for everyone? It is unacceptable for an employer to disregard our health and safety like this.” - Kevin James Barron, usher at Kauffman Stadium.

“I’ve worked at Kauffman for 30 years and I haven’t drank their water unless I absolutely have to. I have seen them dump the water jugs and put the lids right back on – they don’t wash them or dry them. All we’re asking is for the Royals to provide us insulated cups or let us bring our own, and they just refuse.” - said Sheri Lasswell, ticket taker at Kauffman Stadium.

“We get our water out of the kitchen in the Ticket Office. We even have a refrigerator with ice in it. So it’s upsetting to see that my coworkers with outside jobs don’t even have clean water. Everybody deserves to have clean water.” - Greg Staples, ticket seller at Kauffman Stadium.

According to the union, there have been proposals with the Royals to improve the situation but those have been rejected.

The Royals have released the following statement in response:

The Kansas City Royals have always worked closely with SEIU Local 1 to make sure all employees and staff have a safe work environment. We are currently in ongoing union negotiations with SEIU Local 1, and this is the first time the issue around water has been included in negotiations. Employees working the parking lots and tollgates are permitted to use any type and/or size of water container. Those employees also have access to five-gallon water containers to refill their bottles at any time during their working day. To be consistent with the same policies in place for fans, the request for employees to bring metal water containers into the building was denied due to safety concerns. The Royals have supplied all employees with a 24-ounce water bottle that can come to and from the stadium. Employees are also allowed to bring in any size clear water container. In addition to the near dozen water fountains throughout the building, the stadium also utilizes large water receptacles filled with potable water for both employees and guests to fill their water bottles throughout the game.

The Kansas City Royals employ more than 250 SEIU Local 1 Event Services workers, according to the release.

