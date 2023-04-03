Woman accused in child’s drug overdose death was out on bond for child endangerment charges in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 37-year-old woman from Jennings is facing charges after a toddler she was responsible for died; fentanyl was later found in the child’s system.

Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Police say she was a caretaker for 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson and was watching her on March 20 when Stevenson went to sleep on the floor. Curtis later took Stevenson to another caretaker, who called police out of concern for the toddler. Police say Stevenson was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A toxicology report showed Stevenson had fentanyl and xylazine in her system, appeared normal when she was placed with Curtis and appeared to be unconscious when Curtis brought her to the other caretaker, authorities tell News 4.

Authorities say Curtis was out on bond from a child endangerment charge in St. Louis City and is also accused in two other child overdose cases. She has been investigated by the Missouri Department of Social Service’s Children’s Division several times.

Curtis is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

