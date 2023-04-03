Victim in Wednesday night shooting near Highland Avenue dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 28-year-old man died after he was wounded in a shooting last week.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported officers had been called to the 13th Street and Highland Avenue area due to a shooting just after 10 p.m. on March 29.

When first responders arrived, they found Deonta Words suffering from life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a hospital.

Police stated Words died over the weekend.

Officers stated they have made progress on identifying a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 possible for information that leads to an arrest.

