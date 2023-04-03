Verbal altercation leads to fatal shooting at 69th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A verbal altercation in the carry-out area of Texas Tom’s restaurant led to a fatal shooting shortly after midnight.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers responded to the area of the restaurant, near 69th and Prospect, at about 12:20 a.m. Monday. There, they were directed inside the business in the carry-out area to a shooting victim that was unresponsive.

Police said EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that multiple people were in the carry-out area when the victim became involved in a verbal altercation with one or more people which led to shots being fired and the victim being struck by gunfire.

Police said they believe numerous people were in the parking lot of the restaurant at the time of the shooting and that nearly all of those people were gone prior to officers’ arrival. KCPD said if someone left the scene to find safety, that is understandable, but that detectives believe there are many people who may have heard or seen something that could be valuable to an investigation.

Anyone who did see or hear something is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS, with a reward of up to $25,000 possible for information anonymously submitted to the TIPS Hotline.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.