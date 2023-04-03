Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri Gov. Parson announces nearly $10 million for jail security improvements

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved a total of over $9.9 million in grants to 43 sheriff’s offices across the state for security and other improvements to local jails.

The Greene County and Christian County Sheriff’s Officers received nearly $1.1 million in grants combined. CLICK HERE for the list of the counties impacted.

“As a former sheriff, I know how important it is for Missouri jails to have adequate security systems and updated equipment to help provide safety for deputies, jail personnel, and the communities they serve,” Governor Parson said. “These grants are an investment in jail infrastructure that will help provide better safety and working conditions in our jails across the state.”

Jail improvements include cell door lock upgrades, video surveillance equipment, full-body scanners, HVAC improvements, and other maintenance and improvement projects. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was part of Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan.

Eligible grant expenditures are maintenance and improvement projects. The grants require a local match of 50 percent. For example, if a project costs $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000, and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000. Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match. In-kind matches may be retroactive to March 2020.

Grant amounts varied based on the scale and scope of grant applications submitted by applicants. The Missouri Department of Public Safety is the grant administrator.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend
FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors

Latest News

Police released photos of a suspect in a theft at an Overland Park Target store.
Overland Park police looking for suspect after ‘theft of high-end Legos’
Generic image.
2 injured in shooting at IHOP in Raytown
Construction for the new KC Current stadium went vertical on Tuesday for the first time.
For first time, construction on KC Current stadium goes vertical
Generic.
Transgender bathroom bill approved in Kansas; veto expected
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several northern Missouri counties.
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Missouri counties