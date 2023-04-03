Man airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Henry County seriously injures 2

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Henry County left two men with serious injuries Sunday evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a 63-year-old man from Clinton, Missouri, lost control of a 2022 Chevy Corvette, causing the vehicle to run off the right side of NE 100 Road west of 201 Road. MSHP reports said after leaving the road the vehicle struck an embankment and became airborne before overturning.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, while the 50-year-old passenger was airlifted to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. Sunday.

