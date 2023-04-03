KCPD investigating after body found in Missouri River
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River Sunday afternoon.
KCPD said with the help of a police helicopter the body was found Sunday at 3:23 p.m.
Members of the Kansas City Fire Department responded and recovered the body and transported it to the boat ramp at Berkley River Front Park.
Police said a death investigation remains ongoing.
