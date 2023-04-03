KCPD engaged in standoff along Byrams Ford Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is engaged in a standoff along Byrams Ford Road.

The police notified the media about the standoff shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

It is occurring in the 5200 block of Byrams Ford Road. That is south of Sni A Bar Road and west of Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The public should avoid the area.

