Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jackson County legislature passes conversion therapy ban

Generic.
Generic.(WLUC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County, Missouri, Legislature has passed a conversion therapy ban with full support from all members.

Ordinance #5731, which has a penalty provision, will now go to County Executive Frank White Jr. for a signature. His signature would pass it into law. White has already expressed support for a conversion therapy ban.

The news comes via a press release from the office of Legislator Manuel Abarca IV.

“This decision marks a significant step forward in the protection of the LGBTQ+ community in Jackson County,” the press release said. “The conversion ban prohibits any attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through conversion therapy. Conversion therapy, which has been widely discredited by medical professionals, has been shown to be harmful and often leads to severe mental health issues or worse.”

“It was apparent from the beginning, that no one was ‘for’ conversion therapy, it was about a fair, inclusive discussion that led to strong, bipartisan policy,” said Legislative Chair DaRon McGee. “It is unfortunate that outside influences attempted to divide the legislature for their own political gain, distracting us from the important work of protecting vulnerable children.”

A press release from McGee’s office states this ban is the first of its kind in Missouri.

Legislator Abarca, who is also chairman of the DEI Committee, said: “I am encouraged by today’s events and the Legislature’s actions to pass this important legislation. I must emphasize that the work does not end, and we must as the County do everything we can to continue to stand up and protect our most vulnerable and marginalized communities. I will forever stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Since December 2022, with the guidance and support of the LGBTQ Community, we have been working to protect children all across Jackson County from this harmful practice,” said Legislator Jalen Anderson. “This is something I have passionately been fighting to achieve, and I am grateful for collective efforts to get us here today.”

Previous coverage:

Supporters and opponents react to one of two conversion therapy ban ordinances advancing to vote

Downtown courthouse will have rainbow color lights in support of conversion therapy ban

Conversion therapy ban fails in Jackson County Legislature

Jackson County Legislature set to vote on conversion therapy ban Monday

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The price Missourians pay for marijuana could soon be getting higher...
Missouri marijuana users may get double dose of local sales tax
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors
FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
A massage business inside of Oak Park Mall is under investigation after a woman says she found...
Bliss Massage in Oak Park Mall under investigation
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa

Latest News

Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong south winds, gusts of up to 45 mph, brings warm air back on Tuesday. Storm threat makes for a weather alert late Tuesday evening
Generic.
Authorities engaged in standoff with assault suspect in Gladstone
FILE — Election Day in Missouri will be held Tuesday, April 4.
Election Day primer: What to know before you go to the polls
A recent study by the JAMA Network Open projected a shortfall of 35,000 to 90,000 physicians in...
As physician burnout persists, doctors hope AI eases clerical work overload