FORECAST: Strong south winds, gusts of up to 45 mph, brings warm air back on Tuesday. Storm threat makes for a weather alert late Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Temperatures were cool but comfortable on Monday as highs made it to the 60s to the north and 70s/low 80s to the south.

We will see a northeast breeze overnight before the wind switches back out of the south on Tuesday bringing a huge supply of warmer air and moisture back to the region.

Notice we turn humid through the morning on Tuesday as dew points dramatically climb into the 60s. We will also see temperatures turning almost summer-like by the afternoon.

Most of us will see at least 80 degrees. This is setting the stage for some thunderstorms later in the day Tuesday into Tuesday night as a cold front begins to swing through. Severe weather is a main focus, especially on the Missouri side.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of northeastern and southern Missouri in a Moderate Risk of severe weather (level 4/5).

This is the better focus area for all storm threats, including tornadoes. We cannot rule out a brief spin up tornado closer to the metro, but the higher risk locally is hail and strong straight-line winds.

There are still many questions marks of how strong the storms will be here locally, but I do not expect activity to get going until later in the evening into the early overnight.

There is a chance that storms form just to the east/southeast of the metro. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings regardless.

The cold front that the storms are going to form on will swing through bringing us 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We reset to the 60s by the weekend.

