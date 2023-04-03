FORECAST: Scattered showers may form near metro Monday afternoon

A front has stalled out just north of the Missouri border and continues to funnel in warm moist air from the south. This is what is creating partly cloudy skies this morning for the metro with a few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms mainly to the east. By this afternoon scattered showers may form nearer the metro so grabbing the umbrella is a wise choice. Depending on if this front moves south of the metro we will keep temperatures in the lower 70s for daytime highs if not, temperatures are expected within the lower and middle 60s. This front is expected to begin moving along with an area of low pressure. This new area of low pressure will transition east word, along with its cold front that forms over the next eight hours. A severe weather threat is expected for the viewing area rather late Tuesday night into Wednesday early morning.

A couple of our model runs expect the storm activity to form east of our viewing area, but the majority of our models have the storms entering in from central Kansas and passing through the viewing area between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. At this time, any severe weather is more likely to produce hail and powerful gusts. Tornado development is possible, but at this time it is rather low on the severe weather scale. The storm system is expected to pass by mid-morning, Wednesday, which will allow for partly sunny to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, along with temperatures dropping back down to the lower 50s From the lower to middle 80s we expect Tuesday afternoon. We remain rather quiet with wet weather activity through the weekend into next week as temperatures rebound back to slightly above average just in time for Easter weekend.

