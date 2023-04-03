FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating after a Bank of America branch along State Line Road was robbed on Monday.

The authorities said the location that was robbed is at 10731 State Line Road. That is in Kansas City, Missouri, and just south of I-435.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for additional updates from the FBI.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.