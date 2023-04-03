Aging & Style
FBI investigating after Bank of America along State Line is robbed

Generic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Archivo)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating after a Bank of America branch along State Line Road was robbed on Monday.

The authorities said the location that was robbed is at 10731 State Line Road. That is in Kansas City, Missouri, and just south of I-435.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for additional updates from the FBI.

