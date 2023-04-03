Aging & Style
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa

Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man accused of attacking a Ray County correctional officer and being on the run for nearly a week has been captured.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday morning that 39-year-old Justin Robinson was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on his way to Texas.

Robinson and jail inmate Liam Olinger have been charged with escape from confinement using a deadly weapon and second-degree assault against a special victim for the assault inside the Ray County Jail.

Olinger was arrested shortly after the incident and was being held without bond pending trial.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the two inmates worked together to attack a Ray County Jail correctional officer. Childers released portions of the jail surveillance video on social media Wednesday.

Court documents state the video showed Robinson charged the officer while Olinger stabbed him multiple times in the face and neck with a “shank.” The homemade weapon was described in court documents as a piece of tin metal that inmates pulled from a damaged wall inside of the jail.

“There is no doubt in my mind their intent was to kill him. It’s gruesome,” Childers said. “He was stabbed in the neck 12 times.”

Video surveillance showed the homemade weapon appeared to bend during the assault. “It kept from serious harm being inflicted upon him however the intention was still there,” Childers said.

The officer received cuts and lacerations on his face and neck.

Before his escape, Robinson was being held without bond pending trial. He was accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend multiple times earlier this year. Childers said steps are being taken to protect the woman until Robinson is back in custody. “It makes me very disgusted that we have someone as violent as Robinson out on the street that escaped from this jail,” Childers said.

