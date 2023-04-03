Election Day primer: What to know before you go to the polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday marks another Election Day in Missouri, featuring several city, county and school-related races and issues.

Highlights on the Ballots:

Kansas City Mayor: Voters will decide on reelecting Mayor Quinton Lucas or by voting in Clay Chastain.

Several Kansas City councilmember seat will be decided.

Kansas City, Jackson County, Lee’s Summit and Liberty are among the areas that will have a question of whether to impose a 3 percent sales tax on retail sale of adult-use marijuana.

Missouri’s No-Excuse Voting:

Missouri began its no-excuse voting on March 21. You may vote a no-excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by your local election authority.

Election Day Voting:

Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.

Missouri Polling Place Locator: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/

Missouri’s New Voter ID Law:

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card

A nonexpired United States passport

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri is either not expired or expired after the most recent general election date

*If the driver or non-driver license has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

If you do not possess any of these forms of identification but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot.

Your provisional ballot will count if: (1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID, or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.

If you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive a stub from your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.

CLICK HERE for examples of acceptable forms of identification.

Results:

KCTV5 will provide live coverage Tuesday evening on all the significant races after the polls close.

To follow along with election results, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.