Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash

FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon after the tractor she was driving was involved in a car crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Colleen Wisner was driving an International Harvester tractor on Missouri Highway 7 north of NW 1401 Road in Henry County.

A crash report indicated a 78-year-old man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and as the vehicle crested a hill, it struck the tractor.

The International Harvester overturned, ejecting Wisner. The Tahoe veered off into a ditch.

Wisner was taken to Golden Valley Hospital but died from her injuries.

The Tahoe driver suffered moderate injuries.

