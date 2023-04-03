Aging & Style
Career criminal found guilty by Platte County jury

43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29, of felony stealing and armed criminal action.
43-year-old Christopher Mejia was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29, of felony stealing and armed criminal action.(Platte County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 43-year-old St. Joseph man was found guilty by a Platte County jury on Wednesday, March 29, of felony stealing and armed criminal action.

The man, Christopher Mejia, had been out of prison for less than four months before committing his latest crime.

“Within months of his release from prison, this career criminal committed another armed offense,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said in a release.

The latest trial for Mejia found him guilty of holding an 18-year-old victim at knifepoint while demanding his debit card and PIN number. The incident happened in February 2021. Mejia threatened the victim, telling him, “Do you know who I am? Do you know what I’m about? I don’t play around.”

According to court documents, after the victim gave Mejia his debit card, Mejia handed it to an accomplice who then used it to take $380 from the victim’s bank account. The bank’s ATM camera captured that transaction and that video was played during the trial.

At the time of the incident, Mejia was on parole on an attempted first-degree robbery conviction.

“This man is the very definition of a career criminal,” Zahnd said after successfully getting Mejia designated as a persistent felony offender. “Even while on parole, he used a weapon to steal from another person. He’s exactly the kind of dangerous person who should spend decades in prison.”

Mejia is set to be sentenced on June 2. He faces up to 10 years in prison on the stealing charge and a minimum of three years in prison for armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

