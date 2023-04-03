Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Authorities engaged in standoff with assault suspect in Gladstone

Generic.
Generic.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are currently engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect in Gladstone.

KCTV5 News has received multiple calls regarding the police presence in the area.

This started around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of NE 75th Terrace, near N. Oak Trafficway. A map is below.

Following a disturbance, an assault suspect barricaded himself inside a residence there. The authorities believe he is armed.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, their Special Tactics and Response Team and negotiators are assisting Gladstone police.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The price Missourians pay for marijuana could soon be getting higher...
Missouri marijuana users may get double dose of local sales tax
A KCFD fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 and left three people dead.
Newly-released report on fatal Westport fire truck crash reveals contributing factors
FILE — The crash took place in Henry County, just northwest of Clinton, Missouri.
Clinton woman driving tractor on rural Missouri highway dies in car crash
A massage business inside of Oak Park Mall is under investigation after a woman says she found...
Bliss Massage in Oak Park Mall under investigation
Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
Escaped Ray County inmate Justin Robinson arrested in Tulsa

Latest News

Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong south winds, gusts of up to 45 mph, brings warm air back on Tuesday. Storm threat makes for a weather alert late Tuesday evening
Generic.
Jackson County legislature passes conversion therapy ban
FILE — Election Day in Missouri will be held Tuesday, April 4.
Election Day primer: What to know before you go to the polls
A recent study by the JAMA Network Open projected a shortfall of 35,000 to 90,000 physicians in...
As physician burnout persists, doctors hope AI eases clerical work overload