Authorities engaged in standoff with assault suspect in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are currently engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect in Gladstone.

KCTV5 News has received multiple calls regarding the police presence in the area.

This started around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of NE 75th Terrace, near N. Oak Trafficway. A map is below.

Following a disturbance, an assault suspect barricaded himself inside a residence there. The authorities believe he is armed.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, their Special Tactics and Response Team and negotiators are assisting Gladstone police.

