Aging & Style: A closer look at an uncommon sleep condition

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve heard of sleep conditions like insomnia and narcolepsy, but there’s a less common condition that isn’t talked about as much.

In today’s Aging & Style Segment, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long tells us about idiopathic hypersomnia and how it leaves some extremely tired during the day despite getting enough sleep.

It can make a person feel like no amount of sleep is ever enough and take its toll on every aspect of life.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

