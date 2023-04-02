KCPD investigating homicide along Cambridge Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday night.

Logs indicate the police went to the 1800 block of Cambridge Ave. at 8:16 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. That is north of 23rd Street and west of Blue River.

Now, police have notified the media they are investigating a homicide there.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

