KCPD investigating homicide along Cambridge Avenue

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday night.

Logs indicate the police went to the 1800 block of Cambridge Ave. at 8:16 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. That is north of 23rd Street and west of Blue River.

Now, police have notified the media they are investigating a homicide there.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

