FORECAST: Strong spring surge on Sunday, eyeing storm chances early week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Warmer winds out of the south on Sunday. We will see gusty conditions at times, especially through lunch. Those gusts could reach 35-40 mph. Those of you farther to the south have elevated fire danger. It is best not to burn today, especially into the early afternoon. Our highs will be much warmer thanks to those southerly winds. We will push into the 70s for all of us this afternoon.

Watch for a random shower or storm late Sunday evening, but many of us will stay dry. Again on Monday, a few spotty showers and rumbles will be found dancing around the region, this will not be a widespread event. A little extra cloud coverage and a stalled front could keep us a bit cooler in the 60s. I think Monday is one of those days where we will be significantly warmer to the south of I-70. Tuesday looks to be our warmest day of the week as we push 80 degrees. There will be gulf moisture in our atmosphere, making it feel a bit more humid. A cold front later in the day Tuesday will interact with the heat and humidity, giving us some thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather is elevated Tuesday evening into the overnight, especially from the KC metro and points to the east across Missouri. We need to keep a closer eye on this event. After the storms and cold front swing through, we drop back to the mid 50s midweek. Then a nicer rebound of 60s into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.