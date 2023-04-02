FORECAST: Breezy and warm conditions for Sunday, rain chances return late

It’ll be clear and cool this evening, as winds finally relax between 5 and 10 mph. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine to start. As high pressure builds back in across the region, winds will turn back from the southwest. It’ll get a bit breezy Sunday, but it will also be much warmer by the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s. Our next disturbance will arrive late Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Right now, no severe weather is expected. As a front stalls across the area, it will bring us another split in temperatures. The position of that boundary will be the deciding factor as far as which parts of our area will see 60s and 70s. Areas north of the front will get stuck in the 50s. The front will lift northward as a warm front brings an increase in warm air and moisture from the south. Temperatures by Tuesday will rapidly warm into the upper 70s and low 80s before storms fire up in the afternoon. The timing of this next storm system will need to be ironed out over the next day or so, but it could be a similar setup to what we saw Friday. After that system passes, it will get much cooler by Wednesday. Highs will only reach the 50s. Somewhat near or below normal temperatures look to stick around through the upcoming weekend.

