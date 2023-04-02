Aging & Style
FORECAST: Breezy and mild tonight, few showers and storms overnight into early Monday

Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 4-2
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 4-2(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Breezy southwest winds will stay elevated through tonight until we head through the overnight hours as a front sags southward.

This boundary will be the focus for a few showers and storms to fire up during the late evening and overnight hours with most of the activity winding down through Monday.

While the front stalls across the area it will bring a wide range in temperatures from the upper 40s and low 50s north of the front with the metro being split between 60s and 70s. Some areas even farther south might warm into the 80s by the afternoon.

The front will lift northward as a warm front by Tuesday bringing temperatures into the 80s just about everywhere.

Our next storm system will develop out west pushing a cold front across the area late Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center still highlights a good portion of our viewing area that has the risk of seeing severe weather. All hazards look possible at this time.

After Tuesday’s system pushes through we’ll be much cooler on Wednesday with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s.

After that our weather pattern looks to quiet down for a bit with somewhat at or above normal temperatures expected through Easter weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Warmer air works back in on Sunday with highs in the 70s and a stronger south wind.
FORECAST: Strong spring surge on Sunday, eyeing storm chances early week
Our next disturbance will arrive late Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance of rain and a few...
FORECAST: Breezy and warm conditions for Sunday, rain chances return late
Much cooler in the 50s by Saturday afternoon.
FORECAST: Cooler Saturday with decreasing winds