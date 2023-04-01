Statewide Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old from Andover, Kansas

ANDOVER, Kan. (KCTV) - At the request of Andover police, a statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Kansas for a missing 85-year-old man.

According to the KBI, David Sawdy was last heard from at noon on Friday via the landline phone at his home in Andover.

He was last seen on camera, heading north on Ridge Road from 13th Street in Wichita.

He was driving his silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Kansas license plate of “14879.”

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, you are asked to call Andover’s police dispatchers at 316-733-5177, extension 0.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.