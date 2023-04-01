Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jayhawk forward Jalen Wilson wins major award

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Howard in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Kansas won 96-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks’ star forward Jalen Wilson has been named the winner of the Julius Erving Award, honoring the best small forward in NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball for the 2022-23 season.

The redshirt-junior finished the season winning the Big 12 Player of the Year award unanimously. He is also an All-Big 12 First Team selection and a Consensus First Team All-American.

Wilson finished leading the Big 12 in points per game (20.1), rebounds per game (8.3) and double-doubles (12). According to Kansas Athletics, he is the 10th player in Kansas men’s basketball history to record at least 1,400 career points and at least 800 career rebounds, and is the first since Perry Ellis from 2013-16. His 28 career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

The Julius Erving Award is in its ninth year and is named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year ABA and NBA star Julius Erving. The award is one of the Hall of Fame’s Men’s Starting Five honors, along with the Bob Cousy Award (best point guard), Jerry West Award (best shooting guard), Karl Malone Award (best power forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (best center).

The Denton, TX. native is the first Jayhawk to won one of the Starting Five honors since Frank Mason III won the Bob Cousy award in 2017.

Joining Wilson as the winner of the Starting Five honors are Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell (Bob Cousy Award), Houston’s Marcus Sasser (Jerry West Award), Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (Karl Malone Award) and Purdue’s Zach Edey (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award).

Wilson is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, recognizing the national player of the year. The Naismith Trophy winner will be announced Sunday, April 2 and the Wooden Award winner will be announced Tuesday, April 4. Wilson was a finalist for the Associated Press National Player of the Year honor, but Purdue center Zach Edey won the award Friday, March 31.

Wilson still has yet to announce his future plans for the 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massage business inside of Oak Park Mall is under investigation after a woman says she found...
Bliss Massage in Oak Park Mall under investigation
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until...
Tornado watch issued for several Missouri counties as threat of damaging wind continues
The price Missourians pay for marijuana could soon be getting higher...
Missouri marijuana users may get double dose of local sales tax
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings

Latest News

Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022...
Kansas women beat Columbia 66-59, win WNIT championship
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Twins open with 2 shutouts for 1st time, beat Royals 2-0
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
K-State guard Markquis Nowell named best point guard
MMA fighter who attended Park Hill High School wins world title
MMA fighter who attended Park Hill High School wins world title