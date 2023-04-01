Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Cooler Saturday with decreasing winds

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A strong and potent cold front rolled through the region overnight into Saturday morning. You will notice quite the chill once you step outside. On top of the cooler air, we have a strong northwest wind in place. The Wind Advisory will stay in effect until 10 AM as gusts could reach up to 45 mph. As the day progresses, the wind relaxes to only 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler in the mid 50s, but at least we should see some afternoon sunshine.

Winds begin to shift out of the south Saturday night, which in turn brings back a warmer airmass on Sunday. We can expect breezy conditions at times Sunday afternoon, but highs will be back into the lower to mid 70s. Some Sunday sunshine will give way to a stray shower or two late evening into the overnight. Highs Monday will be a touch cooler with some extra clouds and a few showers around. Back to 80 on Tuesday. We will see a strong front late Tuesday, so we need to keep an eye on some thunderstorms into the evening and overnight. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has those mainly on the Missouri side in a potential risk for severe weather. Something we will watch closely. That strong front really has us dip midweek back to the 50s. This is a roller coaster of a stretch ahead.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until...
Tornado watch issued for several Missouri counties as threat of damaging wind continues
A massage business inside of Oak Park Mall is under investigation after a woman says she found...
Bliss Massage in Oak Park Mall under investigation
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings

Latest News

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s by daybreak Saturday.
FORECAST: Cooler air moves in for Saturday
Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s by daybreak Saturday.
FORECAST: Cooler air moves in for Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until...
Tornado watch issued for several Missouri counties as threat of damaging wind continues
Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon in KC.
FORECAST: Scattered showers in morning, storm activity possible in afternoon