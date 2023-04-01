FORECAST: Cooler Saturday with decreasing winds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A strong and potent cold front rolled through the region overnight into Saturday morning. You will notice quite the chill once you step outside. On top of the cooler air, we have a strong northwest wind in place. The Wind Advisory will stay in effect until 10 AM as gusts could reach up to 45 mph. As the day progresses, the wind relaxes to only 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler in the mid 50s, but at least we should see some afternoon sunshine.

Winds begin to shift out of the south Saturday night, which in turn brings back a warmer airmass on Sunday. We can expect breezy conditions at times Sunday afternoon, but highs will be back into the lower to mid 70s. Some Sunday sunshine will give way to a stray shower or two late evening into the overnight. Highs Monday will be a touch cooler with some extra clouds and a few showers around. Back to 80 on Tuesday. We will see a strong front late Tuesday, so we need to keep an eye on some thunderstorms into the evening and overnight. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has those mainly on the Missouri side in a potential risk for severe weather. Something we will watch closely. That strong front really has us dip midweek back to the 50s. This is a roller coaster of a stretch ahead.

