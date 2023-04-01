FORECAST: Cooler air moves in for Saturday

Clouds clear out this evening as much colder air surges in from the northwest. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight, and will be in the middle to upper 30s by daybreak on Saturday. Early in the day, there could be a couple of snowflakes drifting across extreme Northwest Missouri. No accumulation is expected, however. After the cold and windy start, temperatures will top out in the middle 50s by the afternoon. While it will be breezy. at least the winds will be below Wind Advisory criteria for most of the day! By Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will build back in across the region and shift our winds from the southwest. That will allow temperatures to return to the 70s by the afternoon.

