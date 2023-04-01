Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Cooler air moves in for Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds clear out this evening as much colder air surges in from the northwest. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight, and will be in the middle to upper 30s by daybreak on Saturday. Early in the day, there could be a couple of snowflakes drifting across extreme Northwest Missouri. No accumulation is expected, however. After the cold and windy start, temperatures will top out in the middle 50s by the afternoon. While it will be breezy. at least the winds will be below Wind Advisory criteria for most of the day! By Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will build back in across the region and shift our winds from the southwest. That will allow temperatures to return to the 70s by the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Renee Boeppler continues to fight the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office for information about...
Kansas mother continues fight with county for son’s death records
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until...
Tornado watch issued for several Missouri counties as threat of damaging wind continues
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says

Latest News

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s by daybreak Saturday.
FORECAST: Cooler air moves in for Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until...
Tornado watch issued for several Missouri counties as threat of damaging wind continues
Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon in KC.
FORECAST: Scattered showers in morning, storm activity possible in afternoon
KC forecast March 31
FORECAST: Scattered showers in morning, storm activity possible in afternoon