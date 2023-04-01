Aging & Style
Coroner: 2 dead following Wynne tornado

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He added that dozens of people are trapped.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – The City of Wynne took a direct hit in Friday’s storms.

The St. Francis County coroner, who is assisting in Cross County, confirmed to Region 8 News that two people are dead following the tornado.

The city of Wynne has implemented a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wynne Police Captain Christopher Getchell said his department is requesting all incoming volunteers to stay at home as they evaluate the situation. He added he appreciates the support the city has been getting.

According to Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis, there is “total destruction throughout the town.” He added that dozens of people are trapped.

He is asking for anyone who has not been injured in the storm to stay where they are until emergency services have gotten a chance to reach the people who need them. If you are one of the people needing help in Cross County, call (870) 238-5700. This phone number will direct your various resources if you have been impacted by the damage.

Emerson Ambulance Service said they have sent units out to help with rescue efforts. Medic One has reported three units of theirs are also headed over.

Photos shared by viewers on social media show the Wynne High School damaged along with several homes in the area.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story and have the latest details tonight at 10.

Images shared by Meteorologist Jace Passmore shows damage at Wynne High School
Images shared by Meteorologist Jace Passmore shows damage at Wynne High School(Region 8 News)

