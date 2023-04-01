Athletic trainer at Blue Valley Southwest charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who was an athletic trainer at Blue Valley Southwest High School has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Johnson County, Kansas.

Court documents allege that Christopher T. Poskey, 39, committed the crimes between March 29 and March 31 of this year.

For both counts, the complaint document alleges Poskey “did. . . unlawfully and feloniously, employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, or coerce a child under 18 years of age, or a person whom the offender believed to be a child under 18 years of age, to engage in sexually explicit conduct, with the intent to promote any performance. . .”

“Blue Valley School District Personnel” is listed under the “witnesses” section of the complaint document.

The University of Kansas Health System provides athletic training to Blue Valley Southwest, according to the school’s website.

The University of Kansas Health System provided the following statement to the media on Friday:

“The University of Kansas Health System learned late today that one of its Athletic Trainers at Blue Valley Southwest High School, Christopher Poskey, had been arrested and charged with electronically soliciting a minor under the age of 14 years old. Poskey has worked for the health system for nine years. We have no further details at this point but the health system is processing the news and willfully cooperate with authorities.”

KCTV5 News has reached out to the school district for a statement. A Saturday afternoon check of Blue Valley’s various staff directories online does not show him currently listed as a trainer with the district, however.

Poskey’s bond has been set at $250,000, cash or surety. No contact with children and not using the internet are included among the bond conditions.

