Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Athletic trainer at Blue Valley Southwest charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of child

Christopher Poskey.
Christopher Poskey.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who was an athletic trainer at Blue Valley Southwest High School has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Johnson County, Kansas.

Court documents allege that Christopher T. Poskey, 39, committed the crimes between March 29 and March 31 of this year.

For both counts, the complaint document alleges Poskey “did. . . unlawfully and feloniously, employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, or coerce a child under 18 years of age, or a person whom the offender believed to be a child under 18 years of age, to engage in sexually explicit conduct, with the intent to promote any performance. . .”

“Blue Valley School District Personnel” is listed under the “witnesses” section of the complaint document.

The University of Kansas Health System provides athletic training to Blue Valley Southwest, according to the school’s website.

The University of Kansas Health System provided the following statement to the media on Friday:

KCTV5 News has reached out to the school district for a statement. A Saturday afternoon check of Blue Valley’s various staff directories online does not show him currently listed as a trainer with the district, however.

Poskey’s bond has been set at $250,000, cash or surety. No contact with children and not using the internet are included among the bond conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massage business inside of Oak Park Mall is under investigation after a woman says she found...
Bliss Massage in Oak Park Mall under investigation
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until...
Tornado watch issued for several Missouri counties as threat of damaging wind continues
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
The price Missourians pay for marijuana could soon be getting higher...
Missouri marijuana users may get double dose of local sales tax
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings

Latest News

Highs will be much cooler in the mid 50s, but at least we should see some afternoon sunshine.
FORECAST: Cooler Saturday with decreasing winds
Much cooler in the 50s by Saturday afternoon.
FORECAST: Cooler Saturday with decreasing winds
Survey: Overland Park is the most obsessed with pickleball
New pickleball place opens in Overland Park, named most pickleball-obsessed city in the nation
The price Missourians pay for marijuana could soon be getting higher...
Missouri marijuana users may get double dose of local sales tax