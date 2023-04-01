3 shot at Hy-Vee Arena on Friday night, bullet holes found in windows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people were injured and bullet holes were found in the windows at Hy-Vee Arena following a shooting last night.

Hy-Vee Arena, formerly known as Kemper Arena, is located at 1800 Genessee. The police say the shooting happened there at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

The KCPD says officers went to the scene after receiving multiple calls abound the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found that a shooting had indeed taken place. Bullet holes were found in the building’s glass windows.

They also found someone who had been shot in the hand. EMS then went to the scene to treat the victim.

While officers were still at the arena, dispatchers told them that two other people who had been shot in their extremities had gone to two different hospitals for treatment.

Everyone who was shot had injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

