Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a $1 million Powerball ticket will soon expire if not claimed.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers (19-25-48-55-60) that were drawn on Oct. 22, 2022. It was purchased at a market in the area, but the $1 million prize has not yet been claimed.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The deadline to claim the prize from the October drawing is April 20 at 5 p.m. local time.

Officials said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize after the expiration on the 180th day following the draw date.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires,” Grief said.

Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
It has been exactly one month since the new KCI terminal opened to much fanfare. There have...
Airport arrivals aggravation persists 1 month into new terminal’s operation
Krystal A. Pinell.
Independence police looking for woman last seen in 2020, just reported missing
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes

Latest News

Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
US Marshals offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of escaped inmate
Royals opening day action wasn’t only at The K today!
Seniors play bean bag baseball on opening day
Royals fans are optimistic for the upcoming season
Royals fans remain optimistic
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides