Tree topples into power lines during High Wind Warning in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A High Wind Warning was in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for several Kansas and Missouri counties, including Johnson and Leavenworth counties in Kansas and Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in Missouri.

Strong winds kept firefighters busy around the Kansas City metro as they responded to several brushfires, grassfires, and downed powerlines.

One large tree toppled into power lines near James A. Reed Road and E. 83rd Street in Raytown, which sparked a grassfire that spread to several yards.

“I was shocked. I’m still in shock,” Harry A. White III said about the fire in his backyard.

During a Red Flag Warning -- which was also issued for a period of time -- outdoor burning, fire pits and outdoor grilling are not recommended.

Firefighters suggest that smoking materials are properly disposed of because a small fire can become a large fire very quickly.

Around 5:30 p.m., Evergy reported approximately 471 power outages impacting 12,669 customers.

