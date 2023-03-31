Tornado watch issued for northern, eastern Missouri as threat of damaging wind continues
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until 8 p.m.
The area in gold is conducive to severe weather including tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail. Any storms that form will rapidly intensify and move very quickly.
Missouri counties include:
- Adair
- Audrain
- Boone
- Caldwell
- Callaway
- Carroll
- Chariton
- Clark
- Clinton
- Cole
- Cooper
- Daviess
- Dekalb
- Gasconade
- Gentry
- Grundy
- Harrison
- Howard
- Knox
- Lafayette
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Livingston
- Macon
- Marion
- Mercer
- Moniteau
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Osage
- Pettis
- Pike
- Putnam
- Ralls
- Randolph
- Ray
- Saline
- Schuyler
- Scotland
- Shelby
- Sullivan
- Warren
- Worth
