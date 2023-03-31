Aging & Style
Tornado watch issued for northern, eastern Missouri as threat of damaging wind continues

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until...
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until 8 p.m.(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until 8 p.m.

The area in gold is conducive to severe weather including tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail. Any storms that form will rapidly intensify and move very quickly.

Missouri counties include:

  • Adair
  • Audrain
  • Boone
  • Caldwell
  • Callaway
  • Carroll
  • Chariton
  • Clark
  • Clinton
  • Cole
  • Cooper
  • Daviess
  • Dekalb
  • Gasconade
  • Gentry
  • Grundy
  • Harrison
  • Howard
  • Knox
  • Lafayette
  • Lewis
  • Lincoln
  • Linn
  • Livingston
  • Macon
  • Marion
  • Mercer
  • Moniteau
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery
  • Osage
  • Pettis
  • Pike
  • Putnam
  • Ralls
  • Randolph
  • Ray
  • Saline
  • Schuyler
  • Scotland
  • Shelby
  • Sullivan
  • Warren
  • Worth

