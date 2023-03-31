Tornado watch issued for northern, eastern Missouri as threat of damaging wind continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern and eastern Missouri until 8 p.m.

The area in gold is conducive to severe weather including tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail. Any storms that form will rapidly intensify and move very quickly.

Missouri counties include:

Adair

Audrain

Boone

Caldwell

Callaway

Carroll

Chariton

Clark

Clinton

Cole

Cooper

Daviess

Dekalb

Gasconade

Gentry

Grundy

Harrison

Howard

Knox

Lafayette

Lewis

Lincoln

Linn

Livingston

Macon

Marion

Mercer

Moniteau

Monroe

Montgomery

Osage

Pettis

Pike

Putnam

Ralls

Randolph

Ray

Saline

Schuyler

Scotland

Shelby

Sullivan

Warren

Worth

