Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Rolla, Mo., soldier 1 of 9 killed in crash involving Black Hawk helicopters

Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Smith was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black...
Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Smith was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Army identified a Rolla soldier as one of the nine victims killed in a crash involving two Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, died in the crash. He served in the 101st Airborne Division. The helicopters crashed just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Cadiz, said Col. John Lubas, a deputy commanding officer for operations at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division. All nine crew members, four soldiers in one helicopter and five in the other, died in the crash.

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen soldiers.”

Victims identified:

• Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

• Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

• Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

• Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

• Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

• Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

• Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

An Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Ala., is thoroughly investigating the accident.

The following pages contain the service records and photos of the nine Soldiers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Renee Boeppler continues to fight the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office for information about...
Kansas mother continues fight with county for son’s death records
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
The FBI provided this picture of the suspect.
UPDATE: FBI investigates bank robbery, suspicious package was not a threat

Latest News

A new report from the American Cancer Society found colorectal cancer rates have nearly doubled...
Recommended early colon cancer screening age lowered as rates in younger people rise
Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivers State of the State address.
Gov. Parson signs order, activates state’s Emergency Operations Plan
Martel L. Harrison.
Kansas City man convicted of murder following fatal shooting in 2020
Travis Haynes is cancer free after undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
Recommended early colon cancer screening age lowered as rates in younger people rise
Generic.
Kansas City man charged following fatal shooting on March 13