Report: Sean Snyder, son of Bill, hired as KU’s special assistant to the head coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Sunflower Showdown just got a little more interesting. According to a CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd report, Kansas has hired Sean Snyder as the program’s special assistant to the head coach.

Snyder is a former Kansas State assistant and son of K-State legend Bill Snyder. Sean coached at K-State from 1994 until 2019 and from 2011-18 was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach of the Wildcats while his father was the head coach.

During the first year that K-State head coach Chris Klieman was in Manhattan, Sean was demoted to a role as special teams analyst. Following the 2019 season, Sean went to USC, where he served as the special teams coordinator for two seasons. In 2022, he was the special teams coordinator at the University of Illinois.

Sean was an All-American punter during his playing career with the Wildcats.

He joins the Kansas coaching staff after a 2022 season that saw KU go to a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

