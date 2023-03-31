Pickup truck hits person in KCMO, causing critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is being investigated for impairment after hitting someone with a pickup truck on Thursday evening, which caused critical injuries.

According to the KCPD, this happened in the area of E. 23rd Street and Television Place just before 6 p.m.

A blue Chevrolet Silverado was going west on 23rd, took a wide turn, and went north into the southbound lanes of Television Place.

The police said “a pedestrian with a wheelchair” was crossing on the north part of the intersection and the pickup truck hit the person with its front, left side.

The pedestrian was thrown into the air.

The driver continued her turn and stopped in the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The person driving the pickup truck was taken into custody for “investigation of impairment.”

