Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Pickup truck hits person in KCMO, causing critical injuries

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is being investigated for impairment after hitting someone with a pickup truck on Thursday evening, which caused critical injuries.

According to the KCPD, this happened in the area of E. 23rd Street and Television Place just before 6 p.m.

A blue Chevrolet Silverado was going west on 23rd, took a wide turn, and went north into the southbound lanes of Television Place.

The police said “a pedestrian with a wheelchair” was crossing on the north part of the intersection and the pickup truck hit the person with its front, left side.

The pedestrian was thrown into the air.

The driver continued her turn and stopped in the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The person driving the pickup truck was taken into custody for “investigation of impairment.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Proposed ballpark would stretch over I-670, be built on site of old KC Star building: new renderings
FILE — The FBI told KCTV5 personnel was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for unlawful...
Subject in custody after barricading himself in Midtown KC hotel room, FBI says
It has been exactly one month since the new KCI terminal opened to much fanfare. There have...
Airport arrivals aggravation persists 1 month into new terminal’s operation
Krystal A. Pinell.
Independence police looking for woman last seen in 2020, just reported missing
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes

Latest News

Justin Robinson, an inmate from the Ray County Jail, escaped Tuesday morning.
US Marshals offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of escaped inmate
Royals fans are optimistic for the upcoming season
Royals fans remain optimistic
Royals opening day action wasn’t only at The K today!
Seniors play bean bag baseball on opening day
The parent of a David Brewer Elementary School student is calling for a school board member to...
Controversy in crayon: Leavenworth parent says child’s drawing was used to push political agenda