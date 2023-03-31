Lotus to hold four benefit concerts as search for missing percussionist, son continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chuck Morris, the percussionist for the band Lotus, and his son, Charley, went missing nearly a week ago after they disappeared during a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake.

His band is stepping forward to raise money as recovery efforts have continued since their March 16 disappearance.

Lotus announced Friday it will hold four benefit concerts Denver, Colorado, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Port Chester, New York.

The band has postponed its April West Coast tour.

Tickets for all four Lotus benefit shows are on sale here.

A fund has been set up to support the Morris family’s financial needs. Donations can be made here.

