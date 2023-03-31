KU forward Jalen Wilson named Wooden Award finalist

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson, a Consensus First Team All-American, can add another postseason honor to a decorated season that saw him emerge as one of the nation’s best players. The Big 12 Player of the Year was named a Wooden Award Finalist. Wilson is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy. Both awards are national MVP honors.

A news release from Kansas Athletics said Wilson is the 26th Jayhawk to be named a Wooden Award All-American.

“Kansas has had back-to-back honorees with Ochai Agbaji earning the accolade in 2022,” Kansas Athletics said. “Wilson now seeks to become the third Kansas player to win the Wooden Award, joining Frank Mason III (2017) and Danny Manning (1988).”

Next week, Wilson will learn if he’s the prestigious national award’s winner.

“The 47th annual John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Men’s Player of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, April 4th on ESPN’s SportsCenter,” Kansas Athletics confirmed.

Kansas Wooden Award All-Americans

2023 – Jalen Wilson

2022 – Ochai Agbaji

2020 – Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson

2018 – Devonte’ Graham

2017 – Frank Mason III (Wooden Award recipient), Josh Jackson

2016 – Perry Ellis

2014 – Andrew Wiggins

2013 – Ben McLemore

2012 – Thomas Robinson

2011 – Marcus Morris

2010 – Sherron Collins

2008 – Brandon Rush

2007 – Brandon Rush

2005 – Wayne Simien

2003 – Nick Collison, Kirk Hinrich

2002 – Drew Gooden

1998 – Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce

1997 – Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn

1996 – Jacque Vaughn

1988 – Danny Manning (Wooden Award recipient)

1986 – Danny Manning

