KCKPD investigating death in the 2000 block of Orville

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a death in the 2000 block of Orville Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday night. When they arrived they found an adult female, dead inside the residence.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

